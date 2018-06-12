New development in Mt. Sterling to bring opportunities

Dot Foods is planning a new family health center on West Main Street, and local business owners are looking forward to the extra foot traffic.

Stacee Rohn, who owns the store "Perfectly Imperfect," is tired of looking at the two unused and unfinished buildings. Thanks to Dot Food's new construction plan, those buildings will soon house a health center and an apartment building.

"Hopefully it will bring even more businesses in, because I think the more places you have to shop, or to do anything in, will bring in more people," Rohn said.

Mt. Sterling Alderman Casey Scranton agreed that it's going to bring people into the surrounding businesses. However, he also said that filling these two buildings is a step in the right direction to improving the entire area.

"This is just a small step in progressing toward our vision, which is to have everything beautified and all of our infrastructure updated and give investors and citizens the opportunity to take advantage if an uptown area that's vibrant," Scranton said.

This addition marks just the second new building to come to West Main Street in the last 45 years, which is why everyone in the area is awaiting to see if this brings life to uptown Mt. Sterling in more ways than one.

"I think that it can help everyone be able to support more families and things like that would be awesome and bringing more traffic, as long as we have places where they can get to our stores and stuff, I think it will be great," Rohn said.

The demolition of the buildings at 102 and 106 West Main is underway. The new family health center, along with retail, will occupy the first floor. The second floor will house apartments.