Notre Dame extends offer to Quincy's Brock

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy High School senior to be Jirehl Brock narrowed his list of potential college football programs when he unveiled his top five last month.



He might be rethinking things after Tuesday's news.



Brock has received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame - the 13th offer for the Blue Devil running back and single-season record holder for rushing yards.



Brock tweeted "blessed to announce that I have received my 13th offer from the University of Notre Dame."



Brock previously announced Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Minnesota, and Purdue as his top five.



He set the single-season program record with 1,588 yards rushing last season and enters his senior season less than 600 yards away from becoming Quincy's all-time leading rusher.