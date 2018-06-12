Two buildings in Downtown Quincy deemed unsafe

Two buildings in Downtown Quincy have now been declared unsafe after a water main break back in January.

Work on repairing the buildings is expected to begin next month, with the hope of turning Irene's Cabaret into a new nightclub.

The city's building inspector says January's water main break compromised the main wall that supports the two buildings.

City officials say red "danger" signs were put up on the doors of 122 and 124 North Fifth Street on Monday.

The adjacent buildings were once owned by John Wood Community College, the other was previously Irene's Cabaret.

"It's sitting as it is right now," said Michael Seaver, Quincy's director of inspection and enforcement. "There is a plan to do permanent repairs, which will be pretty extensive work and it will require the cooperation of both building owners, as is the nature of having a party wall that is common to both buildings."

