New indigent death policy now in place

After numerous complaints, Adams County now has a new indigent death policy effective immediately.

This all comes after public push back as to how the county handles deaths when people can't afford to pay for the funeral costs.

The new policy will have family members sign an affidavit saying they and the decedent don't have money, therefore taking that duty off of the coroner's shoulders.

The new policy passed unanimously at Tuesday night's Adams County Board Meeting.

"The State's Attorney's Office has an affidavit that's very plain and simple," said Bob Reich, Adams County Board District 5. "You just check off the boxes and sign it and then there's no interrogation or anything and we depend on people to be truthful and sign it, if they don't it's perjury. It's very simple. It's takes the burden off the coroner's office."

The board also agreed to start taking advantage of millions of dollars in indigent death funds allocated by the state, which was previously not used by the county before.