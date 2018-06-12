Tensions flare regarding "dangerous dog" in Quincy neighborhood

Following that outburst, board members agree the current codes don't fully address how to handle a victim and a dog's owner.

It was a heated exchange between neighbors at Tuesday night's Adams County Board Meeting. So much so, several people had to be escorted out.

The issue that's ruffling feathers has to do with the county's animal ordinance, after what neighbors call a "dangerous dog" has left a neighborhood on edge.

Almost a dozen people from a neighborhood near Quincy's Columbus Road came together at the Adams County Courthouse with hopes of seeing change, but not before a heated exchange between a dog owner and a neighbor.

The dog's owner, Cheryl Williams, was visibly upset at neighbor Mike Reed after Reed addressed the board saying Williams' white German Shepherd bit other area pets, ran after kids in the street, and bit Reed's wife when she was outside in her yard.

Following that outburst, board members agree the current codes don't fully address how to handle a victim and a dog's owner.

"Any pet owner loves their dog and often sees that dog as a family member and I do think neighbors want to be neighbors and this is just one of those issues that creates emotions on both sides and I think we just saw a response to the emotions that were created," said Matt Obert, Adams County Board District 5.

The board agreed to review the current animal ordinance in place.