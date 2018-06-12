Tuesday's Area Scores - June 12

**High School Baseball**
Holy Trinity: 0
Central Lee: 6
Waylon Weirather: CG 5-hitter, 4 K's
Matt Marlin: 2 RBI's
**High School Softball**
Central Lee: 5
Centerville: 11
(Game 1)
Anna Krehbiel: 2 hits
Central Lee: 5
Centerville: 7
(Game 2)
Andrea Benner/Makenna Hall: RBI's
**Prospect League Baseball**
Lafayette: 0
Quincy: 4
Austen Seidel: 6 IP, 2 hits, 8 K's
Blake Adams: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI's
Gems: (6-6)
Hannibal: 10
Springfield: 8
Tommy Kraus: 2-5, 3 RBI's
Josh Lane: 3 RBI's
Hoots: (4-8)
