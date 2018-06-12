Tuesday's Area Scores - June 12 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - June 12

Evan Doyle had three hits to help guide Central Lee to a shutout victory over Holy Trinity. Evan Doyle had three hits to help guide Central Lee to a shutout victory over Holy Trinity.

**High School Baseball**

Holy Trinity: 0
Central Lee: 6
Waylon Weirather: CG 5-hitter, 4 K's
Matt Marlin: 2 RBI's


**High School Softball**

Central Lee: 5
Centerville: 11
(Game 1)
Anna Krehbiel: 2 hits

Central Lee: 5
Centerville: 7
(Game 2)
Andrea Benner/Makenna Hall: RBI's


**Prospect League Baseball**

Lafayette: 0
Quincy: 4
Austen Seidel: 6 IP, 2 hits, 8 K's
Blake Adams: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI's
Gems: (6-6)

Hannibal: 10
Springfield: 8
Tommy Kraus: 2-5, 3 RBI's
Josh Lane: 3 RBI's
Hoots: (4-8)

