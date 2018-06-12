From enemies to teammates: Illinois boys All-Stars prepare for Saturday

Long time opponents are ready to become teammates for Saturday's McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic basketball games.

Team Illinois practiced for the first time tonight at Western Junior High School in Kinderhook Tuesday and Western head coach Curtis Stout will lead the boys from the Land of Lincoln.

He's the latest to play and then later coach in the All-Star affair.

Stout said, "I don't know how many states have this opportunity to where they get to go against their border or their rival.

This is a great opportunity for all these kids and especially when it's Illinois-Missouri, there's a little bit of extra there."

The game will feature a number of the top seniors from Illinois and Missouri, including Brown County's Darian Drake.

Drake is eager to turn the page on high school rivalries for a chance to join forces with players he once viewed as the enemy.

Drake explained saying, "When you're playing them you dislike them a lot.

But when you get to know them and the pride of your school's not on the line, and then you're like okay, these guys are pretty decent dudes.

It's a good time really."

Both the girls and boys games will be played at Quincy University's Pepsi Arena on Saturday. The girls will tip-off at five with the boys to follow.