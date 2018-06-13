Tri-State family closes dairy farm

It's another example of a Tri-State family farm that can't survive against big corporations. In less than 24 hours, the Luebrecht family dairy in Pike County, Missouri will close after being open for generations.



"My grandpa bought the place in 1924, so when 2024 comes in it will be a century farm," said farmer David Luebrecht. "My dad and uncle took over I think in the 50's sometime. I started milking cows most times twice a day since I was 14 years old."

"My dad told me one day just about how he liked to milk, help milk and all that so I just started and I liked it, I loved it," said Oliver Niemeyer, David's great nephew.

"I was going to try to do it as long as I could and my brother asked my dad one day when are you going to sell the cows?," said David Luebrecht. "It just cost so much to stay in it anymore. The big guys are just running the little guy out of business. They did the hogs this way now they're doing the cows and dairy, it's just a matter of time. They just don't want the little guy around anymore."



"I don't know how they do it," questioned Niemeyer. "Especially David and how it does it all by himself, that's amazing."

"I mean it's just, what my dad started, It's going to be gone," said David Luebrecht, as he fought back emotions.



The dairy closes Wednesday morning and the family will sell their cows and remaining supplies.