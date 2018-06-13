Quincy Police participate in Torch Run for Special Olympics

The 2018 Special Olympics Torch Run took place in Quincy Tuesday morning.

Officers from both Quincy Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Office ran 22.5 miles from Quincy to the Hancock County line.

The torch was then passed off to fellow officers and will end up in Bloomington, Illinois, on Friday.

Officer Kelly VanderMaiden says this event is a commitment to their support of Special Olympic Athletes.

"We enjoy raising money for the Special Olympics athletes to for them to be able to participate in their sport. And any time we have an event, we have our local Special Olympics athletes come out and support us, so it's kind of support goes both ways, we're supporting them, they are supporting us. "

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics and raises awareness for thousands of the athletes who compete in Special Olympics games.