Suspect arrested in fatal Monroe County crash

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

According to court records, Cory Putnam of Holliday, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the February 22 crash that killed Heath McCall of Holliday.

The crash happened south of Madison, Missouri, in the far southwestern part of Monroe County.

Putnam faces the following charges: DWI - Death of Another, 4 counts of Assault (2nd degree), 3 counts of DWI  - Serious Physical Injury, Failure to Drive on Right Half of Roadway Resulting in an Accident, Operating a Motor Vehicle in Careless and Imprudent Manner and DWI.

The Highway Patrol reported three other people and Putnam had serious injuries.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 10.

