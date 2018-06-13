Quincy man arrested for sexually assaulting teen

Police said a Quincy man was arrested Monday for Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse against a Quincy teenager.

Police state that Allen Howard, 26, of Quincy was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Assault involving force and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

The arrest came after police were dispatched to the Quincy Mall to meet with a 15-year-old girl. The girl reported that Howard was an acquaintance and forced her to have sexual intercourse at his residence earlier in the day.

Detectives went to Howard's residence where he was taken into custody and interviewed.

Howard's bond is set at $100,000.