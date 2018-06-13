Keokuk man arrested for meth

Commander Jay Whitaker with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Whitaker stated, Zachary Boecker, 25, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested on Saturday in the 1100 block of Johnson St in Keokuk on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Boecker was charged with the following: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine under five grams, second or subsequent offense, a class C felony with an enhancement. Also the following misdemeanor charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

If convicted, Boecker faces up to 36 years in a state correctional facility. Furthermore, Boecker faces an outstanding warrant from another county.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office, Keokuk Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the 8th Judicial District of Probation and Parole assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.