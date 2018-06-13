Bear Creek Bridge complete, only open to local traffic

The Bear Creek Bridge will be open to all traffic in the next few weeks

Bear Creek Bridge in Marion County, Missouri, has been replaced. But despite a new bridge, part of the project is preventing the road from being open to all traffic.

Sharon White, who lives near the Bear Creek Bridge says, "This is so much better. This is 150 percent better. Going around the other way, you either had to take gravel road or go clear out around the hospital."

While the road is still technically closed, the county said local residents can take advantage of the completion of the new Bear Creek Bridge.

"Right now just local traffic coming in and out from time to time. As they finish up things they will have to close the road off so we're not opening it up to everybody driving through but right now if locals want to use it, go ahead and use it." said Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode.

The previous bridge had a low weight limit but Bode said the new one will be a big help to the surrounding farming community.

"Before farmers, heavy traffic, heavy trucks would have to go around and find a different way around. Now farmers on either side of the creek can get in and out and cross the bridge." explained Bode.

Residents said they're happy to have a safe bridge to cross once again.

"We can just whiz right on through to MM and right on into town. Before we had to make several detours around to get where we were going." stated Charles White.

The road is only open to through traffic for now because crews still have to replace a water line on the east side of the bridge. It was broken during construction but the county said a new one should be put in soon and the road will be open to all traffic in the next couple of weeks.

Work on the bridge began in January. The total cost of the construction was just over $400,000 dollars. Most of it was paid for through a state program.