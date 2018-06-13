Heroes at Heartland returns in August

A summer outdoor event that honors active military and veterans is back for its second year.

At a press conference in Quincy today, sponsors kicked off the free registration for the second year of Heroes at Heartland scheduled for August 11 at Harpole's Heartland lodge in Nebo, Illinois.

"We have some riding in machines [ATVs] like this around the trails at Heartland Lodge, we're gonna have some trap shooting, some other events, the boy scouts are going to help us out. We're gonna serve a nice picnic lunch, and it's a nice event for vets and their families," said Great River Economic Development Foundation President Marcel Wagner. "Last year had over 200 vets and their families, about 70 volunteers that came out for the day, it was truly a community event."

Heroes at Heartland is a free event but is funded by donations, extra money earned goes to organizations like Honor Flight and the Tri-State Warriors that help veterans.

GREDF does ask participants for contact information to let them know about job openings and other events in the area.