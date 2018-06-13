Hospital foundation raises money for upgrades - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hospital foundation raises money for upgrades

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
The Hannibal Regional Hospital Foundation hosted its annual celebrity golf tournament today.

More than 50 teams took part in the 9th annual Shoeless Joe Classic at Norwoods Country Club in Hannibal.

Money raised goes to the foundation which funds upgrades at the hospital.

"Every single dollar goes straight back into benefiting our patients and families. We've raised funds for the new linear accelerator at the cancer center. For women's care, we've brought new services to the community. But all of our donors, all the money they give to support this goes directly to support our local healthcare." said Hannibal Regional Foundation CEO Wendy Harrington.

The foundation hopes to raise $80,000 dollars through this year's golf outing.

