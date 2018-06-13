Krazy Cakes is set to reopen

Plans are underway to reopen Krazy Cakes at 512 Hampshire St. in Quincy.

Management says the facility will be under new ownership when it reopens.

Wednesday a sign was on the door to Krazy Cakes that read:

If you are reading this, then you know by now that we are currently not open for business. Unfortunately, it was necessary to undergo a brief closing in order to transition to new ownership. However, Krazy Cakes will be re-opening in the very near future and we want to assure you that it is our mission to provide you with the same yummy treats and eats and of course, the delicious drinks that we have been serving here in Downtown Quincy since 2012. Although we have new owners, we remain committed to providing the same local tradition that Krazy Cakes has always been known for. So, whether you drink coffee or cappuccino or whether you eat your breakfast on one of Quincy's only outside decks or simply grab a delicious pastry on your way to work, rest assured that your morning routine can soon return to normal.

A reopening date has not been set, but management says it will be soon.

Krazy Cakes first opened in 2012 but closed in April of this year.

