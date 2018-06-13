Fort Madison sees an increase in residential burglaries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison sees an increase in residential burglaries

Posted:
Homes around Oak Drive in Fort Madison. Homes around Oak Drive in Fort Madison.
Fort Madison Police Fort Madison Police
Police say if you see something, say something. Police say if you see something, say something.
Police advise locking your doors. Police advise locking your doors.
10 home have reported burglaries last week. 10 home have reported burglaries last week.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Fort Madison police say there have been a rash of residential burglaries this month.  

The department said there have been 10 reported burglaries over the last week.

Chief Tim Sittig said he believes kids are the ones doing it because this happens at the same time every year.

Sittig said it's concerning because this is happening at occupied homes in a four block radius near Oak Drive.

He wants to make sure the community is safe so he's stepping up patrols in the area. 

"It's always wise to keep your doors locked at night, keep your valuables out of sight, and there are options out there for surveillance systems or even getting a dog," Sittig said. 

He said juvenile suspects were arrested for stealing ATM cards from homes recently and juvenile activity was big last year.

Chief Sitting said timing is everything, so if you see something, call police immediately 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.