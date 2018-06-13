WIU makes military student tuition change

Outside of the Veterans Resource Center on the WIU campus.

A new plan at Western Illinois University aims to make tuition more affordable for people who have served in the military.

A recent change in WIU's tuition policy is putting students involved in the military at ease. The change means less money coming out of pocket.

Brian Kauth is a student at WIU and a marine veteran. He knows it can be stressful for a student to balance school and the military. However, the change in its tuition for military students promises to make it easier.

"I'm not going to have to worry about finding money to pay for the tuition that wasn't covered, which would mean possibly having to get a job or taking out student loans," Kauth said.

The policy allows students who are getting tuition assistance already, to get the military rate of $250 per credit hour. It also opens up the deal to out-of-state students. Although this tuition change won't directly be affecting him, he does understand how big of a help it's going to be to other students involved in the military.

"For me personally, when I'm in school, I want to focus on school and not have to worry about going to school and afterward going to a job and working hours long when I could be at home studying," Kauth said.

Kathy Meyers works with students in the military and knows this will be a big help.

"Many times we would have individuals that might not qualify or may have additional expenses out of pocket.. and this new policy will eliminate the out of pocket tuition fee," Meyers said.

The university hopes this will bring more military students to campus and Kauth agrees.

"It will definitely make their decision easier to come here," Kauth said.