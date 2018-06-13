Billboard promotes medical marijuana over opioids

Would medical marijuana be a better alternative than opioids when it comes to treating pain?

With today's opioid epidemic, Chris Wildrick, the chief operating officer at Herbal Remedies, says people need to be open to the idea of trying different alternatives.

Would medical marijuana be a better alternative than opioids when it comes to treating pain? It's becoming a topic of conversation after a local dispensary put up a new billboard on Quincy's north side.

The billboard, put up by Herbal Remedies, reads 'Cannabis kills pain. Opioids kill people.'

Quincy resident Jeremy Roberts was leaving Herbal Remedies on Wednesday with a strain of Kandy Kush. It's a big change from the prescription pills he used to take.

"I took stuff like anti-depressants and stuff and I just don't like taking pills as it is," said Roberts. "When I got the choice of getting this I just decided to try this and it's been a lot better for me."

Roberts says he took antidepressants for several years but decided to switch to medical marijuana about a year ago.

"I just prefer medical marijuana over any opiate because it gives you a lot less side effects," said Roberts. "You don't feel groggy after you do it. You can wake up fine the next day and go on about it and not be completely addicted to it."

"Cannabis is much safer than an opioid," said Wildrick."It's natural. It works with our body. Why don't we look at Cannabis first?"

While medical marijuana can help alleviate pain for patients, it can also have negative side effects.

According to Medical Marijuana, Inc., while T-H-C in smaller doses has shown to relieve anxiety and have calming effects, for some marijuana users, large doses of THC may induce mild to intense paranoia and anxiety."

While no local opponents to medical marijuana would talk to us on camera, www.drugabuse.gov helps to answer the question of is marijuana addictive by saying that marijuana use can lead to the development of a substance use disorder, a medical illness in which the person is unable to stop using even though it's causing health and social problems in their life."

There's a bill right now on Governor Rauner's desk to allow medical marijuana to be used in place of painkillers. Patients would no longer face criminal backgrounds checks or be fingerprinted. Medical marijuana would only require a doctor's recommendation. It's not clear yet whether Rauner will sign or veto the new bill.