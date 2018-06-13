Park board discusses possible name change for Quincy park - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Park board discusses possible name change for Quincy park

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's now up to the public to decide on whether to change the name of one of Quincy's parks in honor of the late Ben Bumbry.

At Wednesday night's Quincy Park Board Meeting, commissioners voted to wait 50 days in order for the public to weight in on whether to rename Riverview Park to 'Ben Bumbry Riverview Park.'

Ben Bumbry died earlier this year at age 86. He was a musician and civic leader, the first African American elected to the Quincy Park Board and Quincy City Council. 

He also taught at Quincy Public Schools for more than 20 years. 

Park board members say renaming Riverview Park in Bumbry's honor is fitting. 

"I wanted to be very careful not to change any existing names," said Bob Gough, president of the Quincy Park Board. "Ben Bumbry pool? Yeah, but you don't want to take that away from Indian Mounds. Riverview was an option where we could incorporate his name into Riverview Park and it doesn't cause a lot of disruption."

The park board will make a final vote on the issue in August. 

Also at Wednesday night's park board meeting:

  • Commissioners approved replacing Clat Adams fountain at a cost of roughly $270,000. Construction will start July 5 and should be complete by the beginning of November. 
  • Commissioners also approved to start making improvements to Wavering Aquatic Center by building two T-ball fields and a new playground, just to name a few. Construction should start in the fall. 
