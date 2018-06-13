Wednesday's Area Scores - June 13 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - June 13

Posted:
The Gems inched closer to first place in the West Division with a win over visiting Terre Haute. The Gems inched closer to first place in the West Division with a win over visiting Terre Haute.

**Prospect League Baseball**

Terre Haute: 2
Quincy: 5
Kyle Crowl: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Cody Klotz: 2-4, 2 runs
Adam Nelson: 5.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K's
Gems: (7-6)

Lafayette: 7
Hannibal: 1
Dylan Dodd: 2-3 (LP, 4 IP, ER, 4 K's)
Hoots: (4-9)


**High School Baseball**

Central Lee: 3
Mediapolis: 8
Evan Doyle/Aaron Wills: RBI's

Holy Trinity: 1
Pekin: 10


**High School Softball**

Fort Madison: 3
Davenport North: 11
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 2
Davenport North: 12
(Game 2)

Central Lee: 6
Mediapolis: 1
Sophie Turner/Meghan Hopp: combined 3-hitter

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.