New program puts kids to work after high school

An effort in Knox County, Missouri to get kids to work in their local community once they get out of high school.

the county is already an A-C-T Work-Ready Community.

It's a certification will prepare kids with the skills and education they need to go into the workforce.

Officials say it's a step in the right direction... for business growth and student enrollment.



"What this work ready community initiative does is really puts us on a level playing field with some other counties that might have bigger communities or bigger populations to draw upon," said Knox County High School Principal Brian Brown.

"We want to see Edina grow, we want to see the county grow. We want it to start working together so we have more of a community and keep our funds in the county," said Steve Peters, a parent and resident.



Students and community members have to test to see if they qualify for a job in certain fields. Officials say there is a testing center at Knox County High School and there's one at the job center in Kirksville for anyone interested.