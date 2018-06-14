Quincy service club celebrates Flag Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy service club celebrates Flag Day

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Citizens listen to the Quincy Park Band at Madison Park where the Exchange Club celebrated Flag Day one day early.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Exchange Club of Quincy celebrated Flag Day one day early this year. 

The organization says every day is Flag Day to them.  They gathered at Madison Park at 24th and Maine and handed out flags to people in honor of Flag Day.

Dozens of people attended the celebration, where the Quincy Park Band played patriotic music.

