Salvation Army accepting applications for summer fan program

The Salvation Army is accepting applications for their summer fan program. People can apply at the Family Services center located at 501 Broadway in Quincy.

The program is aimed to help families, the elderly and the disabled along with anyone who truly needs one.

"People who have limited income can't just purchase something that wasn't budgeted, so it's our way of being held so people appreciate it," Regional Social Services Director Heidi Welty said.

The center currently has around 35 fans and staff plan to pass out the fans starting next Friday. Box fan donations are needed for the program.

Pathway of Hope caseworker Katie Dinkheller says the program is popular among the community.

"This time of year it's super hot, it got hot super early this year and we've had a lot of calls even before we started the program, most of them are really grateful we try to not dibby up each to the same people, so we can help more out there," Dinkheller said.

The Kroc Center, located at 405 Vermont Street, in Quincy is also a cooling center. People are welcome to sit inside from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. seven days a week.