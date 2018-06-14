Phone outage impacts calls to Adams Co. non-emergency services - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Phone outage impacts calls to Adams Co. non-emergency services

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy officials have reported that a phone outage in Quincy on Thursday was impacting the ability for residents to contact the Quincy/Adams County 9-1-1 Center’s non-emergency and administrative numbers.  

The local outage is also impacting the ability of citizens to contact administrative lines for the City of Quincy and Adams County offices as well.  This includes Quincy Police, Quincy Fire, Adams County Sheriff and Adams County Ambulance administrative lines.

Calls to 9-1-1 are not impacted.  If you have an emergency, you should still call 9-1-1.

UPDATE: Phone service was restored at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

