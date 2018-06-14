Severe storms move through the Tri-State

It was an active Thursday afternoon in the Tri-States as severe storms raked across the area with large and damaging winds.

Some heavy rainfall and frequent lightning were also hallmarks of these storms.

The city of Quincy finally saw much need rainfall with 0.60" recorded by WGEM StormTrak Weather Team.

Also, in Quincy, crews had to shut down Chestnut St. between 5th and 6th streets this afternoon because winds broke limbs on the upper section of a tree.

The street was closed for about an hour as city crews trimmed the tree so the limbs wouldn't fall on people on the sidewalk below.

Looking ahead, "There will be a slim storm chance overnight with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 60s and low 70s," said Mike Cole, WGEM Chief Meteorologist. "Intense heat and high humidity is expected in the area starting on Friday and lasting through the Father's Day weekend."

