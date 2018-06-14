Man charged with killing stepfather near Canton found not guilty - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man charged with killing stepfather near Canton found not guilty

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Cody Wilson Cody Wilson
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Canton, Missouri, man who was charged with First Degree Murder for shooting his step-father was found not guilty Thursday.

Cody Wilson was charged with one count of murder in the first degree for the death of David Brooks, 56, in 2017.

On April 27, 2017 the Lewis County Sheriff's office was called to 31516 Old Monticello Road near Canton at 10:15 p.m. He stated Brooks was found dead in the home.

According to Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish, Wilson allegedly shot Brooks in the chest with a large caliber handgun.

Parrish stated Wilson was also charged with armed criminal action. Wilson was placed in the Lewis County Jail on a $1 million bond.

