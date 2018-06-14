Group rescuing area cats

one of the cats up for adoption

A group in Hannibal is trying to rescue stray cats in the area.

The Cuddle Cat Rescue group says they have already saved several cats.

They take them in and get them the medical care they need before putting them up for adoption.

"When cats come in, we get them fully vetted. They get spayed, neutered, they get their vaccinations. They get de-wormed. They get de-flead. They get tested for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and Leukemia. So all of the cats go home completely healthy and if any cat gets sick or comes to us sick, we have antibiotics to treat it." said director Zach Atteberry.

Cuddle Cat Rescue is a non-profit organization. If you want to know more about the group, click here.