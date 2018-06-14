Donation helps the Muscular Dystrophy Association - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Donation helps the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A charity golf outing is helping in the fight against a debilitating disease.

Ayerco hosted the event in Quincy on Thursday, donating $15,000 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Central Illinois. The money will help send children with Muscular Dystrophy ages 8 to 17 to a summer camp in Hudson, Illinois.

"It's at no cost to their families," said Development Specialist Molly McDonald. "So, this just helps to fund that camp so they can all come and have a great time and there's no extra burden on their families to try to send them to camp."

McDonald said the camp provides the kids activities that they normally wouldn't be able to do.

"Because of their disabilities, they have never swam in a pool or gone horse back riding, or any of the more traditional camp activities," said McDonald. "Where as at our camp it's adaptable and their able to participate in any of those activities and through doing that they're able to learn that they can do what ever they want to do, what ever they put their mind to."

