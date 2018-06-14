Downtown Paris Missouri gets a facelift

Lisa Minor, Owner of Monroe County Abstract, says her building is the prettiest on the block on Main Street in Paris, MO.

So when she bought the historic First National Bank building she started working to keep it in good condition. Now, she's getting some help from the city.

"This year they did the sales tax revenue," said Minor, "So I thought I would finish the rest of the side of the building,"

Minor and three other businesses have been approved to make use of Paris' economic development assistance program, which is paid for by a half-of-one-percent sales tax voters approved in April of 2016.

Despite the dust here down town, the individual impact on business is already showing, and it all serves the ultimate goal of rejuvenating the downtown business district.

Work has already be completed other buildings in town, the one Daniel Miler operates his business out of.

"People come in, they see how nice and new it is, a lot of people just come just to see the renovation project itself," said Daniel Miler, Owner of Missouri Real Estate, "I think it's helped me start my new business because my business just started here in January, and with the foot traffic and people coming in and stuff I think it's helped out tremendously."

The program is now heading into it's second year. The city changed the percent of the project that can be covered from twenty to thirty-three percent, but total amount awarded remains the same to help owners pay for more of their projects.



After being approved in mid 2016, the sales tax raised more than $17,000 for the program in the first few months. In the 20-17 fiscal year, more than $56,000 has been raised. Extra money has been going to road improvements in the area.