Park board to add T-ball fields at former Wavering pool site

Plans are in the works for Quincy's Wavering Field and what used to be the old Wavering Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center closed back in 2015 after voters shot down a tax increase to renovate the 32-year-old facility. The slide was removed and the pool was filled in last year. Now, park officials are working to put in T-ball fields in that location

At Wednesday night's Quincy Park Board meeting, commissioners decided to move forward with trying to pursue naming rights for 10 years for Wavering Field. The naming rights will allow them to turn the field into a synthetic turf field. Similar to the nearby Pepsi Field.

Quincy resident Mike Logan usually makes it out to see his grandson play ball and says any improvements to the baseball fields are welcomed.

"If they would make it like the astro-turf for all three fields out here it would bring in more teams and more tournaments." said Logan.

The park district also has plans for the old Wavering Aquatic Center by putting in two T-ball fields for six through eight year olds, as well as a playground.

"What we're trying to do is get all baseball, youth baseball, out into the Moorman/Wavering complex that way parents aren't running all over town," said Quincy Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks.

With the old concessions and bathrooms already at the old Wavering Aquatic Center location, park district officials say they're planning on making use of those when the T-ball fields go in.

"I think the park district does a great job in promoting baseball in this area and softball and I think it's a great thing for the community," said Logan.

The goal is to have the T-ball fields and the new turf at Wavering Field complete by the start of next season.

Other improvements the park district is looking at include new concrete work, new bleachers and new fencing around the infield at Wavering Field.

Officials with the Quincy Park District say improvements at Wavering Field will be about $225,000. Thirty thousand dollars will be used to start on the T-ball fields at the old Wavering Aquatic Center. Officials also say they plan on earmarking $75,000 next year to continue with more sidewalks and bleachers at the T-ball fields.