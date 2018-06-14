Former MLB star Strawberry visits Quincy equipped with message

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Darryl Strawberry played 17 seasons in major league baseball, he was a Rookie of the Year winner, an eight-time All-Star, and a member of four World Series title winners.



He was also a drug addict, suspended more than once for substance abuse, and survived cancer.



Strawberry wants people to know the grass is indeed greener on the other side.



Strawberry is in the Tri-States Thursday and Friday to speak on how his relationship with Jesus Christ has allowed him to defeat several demons.



"God loves you (and) he's crazy about you no matter what you've done. He rescues you, redeems you, and you restores you to wholeness," Strawberry said.



"We need to understand, as people who live in this society, he has a perfect plan for our life no matter what happens in our life."



Strawberry is an ordained minister and even published a book on his revival almost a decade ago.



He's evolved from a successful, yet troubled big leaguer, to a more spiritual individual in his post-athletic career.



Strawberry credits a higher being for connecting him with his third wife, who he says helped steer him down the right path.



"He used my wife Tracy to be a big part of leading me back to him, and restoring me to wholeness. It was just a miracle," Strawberry indicated.



"I lived in St. Louis for 10 years, and here it is a guy played with the Mets all the years, and being hated by the Cardinal fans, ends up in St. Louis to be restored. That is a miracle in itself."



Strawberry headlined an event at The Crossing in Quincy on Thursday evening and will speak at a men's conference entitled "Uncommon" on Friday at the church.