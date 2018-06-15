Thursday's Area Scores - June 14

**Prospect League Baseball**
Quincy: 12
Hannibal: 8
Blake Adams: 3-6, HR, 3 RBI's
Jimmy Huber: HR, 3 RBI's
Chris Iazzetta: 3-5, HR, 3 RBI's
Gems: (8-6), third straight win
Hoots: (4-10)
**High School Baseball**
Danville: 3
Holy Trinity: 12
Collin Thornton: 3 RBI's
(Missouri Baseball Coaches Association All-State Honors)
*First Team*
Nolan Wosman (Palmyra)
Lance Logsdon (Canton)
Josh Hodde (Van-Far)
*Second Team*
Jacob Kroeger (Palmyra)
*Honorable Mention*
Grant Plenge (Clark County)
Koy Smith (Canton)
Chas Shockley (North Shelby)
