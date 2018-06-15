Thursday's Area Scores - June 14 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - June 14

Posted:
The Gems plated a dozen runs to beat the Hoots for their third consecutive victory. The Gems plated a dozen runs to beat the Hoots for their third consecutive victory.

**Prospect League Baseball**

Quincy: 12
Hannibal: 8
Blake Adams: 3-6, HR, 3 RBI's
Jimmy Huber: HR, 3 RBI's
Chris Iazzetta: 3-5, HR, 3 RBI's
Gems: (8-6), third straight win
Hoots: (4-10)


**High School Baseball**

Danville: 3
Holy Trinity: 12
Collin Thornton: 3 RBI's


(Missouri Baseball Coaches Association All-State Honors)
*First Team*
Nolan Wosman (Palmyra)
Lance Logsdon (Canton)
Josh Hodde (Van-Far)

*Second Team*
Jacob Kroeger (Palmyra)

*Honorable Mention*
Grant Plenge (Clark County)
Koy Smith (Canton)
Chas Shockley (North Shelby)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.