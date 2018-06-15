Iftner retires from Pike County Chamber of Commerce

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce will lose a dedicated and successful team member next month. Kaye Iftner has spent the last 10 years as executive director of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.



She plans to step down July 13th and says she looks forward to staying in Pike County to enjoy retirement. Kaye shared with us some of her fondest memories of her career.



"New businesses comes to town, we've helped them get established and we've helped residents know about all the great opportunites at those businesses. So it's just been a lot of relationship building and increasing the value that we bring to our members." said Iftner.

Some of Iftner's roles in the community include serving on the board of directors for Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials, the board of directors of the Pike County Upland Management Association, and as treasurer of the Pittsfield Rotary Club.