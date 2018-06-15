Cooling centers available across Tri-States

Several locations are serving as cooling centers in the Tri-State area for residents in need of shelter from the heat.

(WGEM) -- With extreme heat in the forecast across the Tri-States over the next several days there are several locations serving as cooling centers.

ILLINOIS

Quincy Salvation Army Kroc Center:

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (M-F)

8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Saturday)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Sunday)

Adams County Department of Human Services

300 Maine Street, 2nd Fl Suite 102

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (M-F)

McDonough County Department of Human Services

1026 E Jackson Street

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (M-F)

Corbin and Olson commons at Western Illinois University

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (June 15 - June 17)

Sodexo will have food available for purchase over the weekend in the Corbin-Olson Dining Center (hours subject to change)

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. (Saturday)

Dinner: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Friday)

Dinner: 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (Sunday)

The University Union at Western Illinois University

7 a.m.-9 p.m. (M-F)

7 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday)

Burger King is open in the University Union 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (M-F) 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Sunday)

MISSOURI

Hannibal Salvation Army

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (M-Sat.)

If you know of any other locations that should be added to this list, email WGEM at news@wgem.com.