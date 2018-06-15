Cooling centers available across Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Cooling centers available across Tri-States

(WGEM) -- With extreme heat in the forecast across the Tri-States over the next several days there are several locations serving as cooling centers.

ILLINOIS
Quincy Salvation Army Kroc Center:
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (M-F)
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Saturday)
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Sunday)

Adams County Department of Human Services
300 Maine Street, 2nd Fl Suite 102
8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (M-F)

McDonough County Department of Human Services
1026 E Jackson Street
8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (M-F)

Corbin and Olson commons at Western Illinois University
8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (June 15 - June 17)
Sodexo will have food available for purchase over the weekend in the Corbin-Olson Dining Center (hours subject to change)
Breakfast:  6:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. (Saturday)
Dinner: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Friday)
Dinner: 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (Sunday)

The University Union at Western Illinois University
7 a.m.-9 p.m. (M-F)
7 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday)
Burger King is open in the University Union 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (M-F) 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Sunday)

MISSOURI
Hannibal Salvation Army
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (M-Sat.)

If you know of any other locations that should be added to this list, email WGEM at news@wgem.com.

