Two men arrested for meth in Hannibal

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Euhlan Leeders and Justin Ray (L-R) Euhlan Leeders and Justin Ray (L-R)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two Hannibal men were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges Thursday.

Lieutenant J.M. Grote of the Hannibal Police department reported that  Euhlan Leeders, 36 of Hannibal, and Justin Ray, 36 of Hannibal were both taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leeders is also facing additional charges of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.  

Grote stated that officers assigned to the Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Valley Street based on an ongoing narcotics investigation.  During the search officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Hannibal Police Department’s Community Service Officers were also called to the residence for multiple property maintenance violations.  Ray was released pending review by the Marion County Prosecutor. Leeders was taken to Marion County Jail and placed on a twenty-four-hour hold.        

UPDATE: Friday afternoon at 5:10 p.m. Grote reported that charges were filed against Leeders for Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, Class A Felony.  Leeders bond is set at $100,000 Cash only.  He remains housed in the Marion County Jail. 

