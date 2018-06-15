Moonlight Ride For Hunger signup underway

Riders cross the Memorial Bridge into Quincy during the 2017 Moonlight Ride For Hunger.

After a successful debut last year, a local event that saw 300 bicyclists ride for a good cause is coming back to the Gem City this summer.

The Moonlight Ride for Hunger is still a couple of months away, but sign-up is underway with practice rides beginning this week.

All of the proceeds for the event will directly benefit Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

There are three route options that will take bikers throughout the Gem City and over both bridges over the Mississippi.

The ride is on August 25th, beginning at 8:00 p.m.at Clat Adams Park on the Quincy Riverfront.

The cost is $25 dollars if your sign up before July 31st, or $30 dollars if you sign up from August 1st until the day of the event. Kids ages 10-15 can ride free if they're accompanied by an adult and bring a canned good.

