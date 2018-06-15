Man dies from stabbing in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man dies from stabbing in Quincy

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off
House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off
Detectives stand outside house on June 7. Detectives stand outside house on June 7.
Crime scene tape surrounds house Crime scene tape surrounds house
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man has died as a result of a stabbing that happened on June 7 at 910 North 3rd in Quincy.

Quincy Police have reported that Marty Johnson, 32 died at Blessing Hospital on Wednesday.  An autopsy was performed Thursday on Johnson in Bloomington, Illinois.

Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:57 a.m. on June 7th in reference to a stabbing.  Upon arriving, they found a male suffering from a stab wound and lying in the entranceway to the alley just north of the home.

Preliminary information suggests the injury occurred during a disturbance among individuals a the home. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED:
Neighborhood reacts to stabbing in Quincy

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.