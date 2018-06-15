Tri-State stores may have sold contaminated melons

Walmart at 300 No. Park Drive in Keokuk

Caito Foods LLC issued a recall last week of pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys for fear that they may contain the salmonella virus.

The Food and Drug Administration published on Friday a list of all stores that are known to have stocked pre-cut melon products that may have carried salmonella.

Friday the FDA posted the following on their website.

The FDA is sharing additional distribution information that identifies retail locations that may have received potentially contaminated product subject to the recall. The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations.

Some of the Tri-State locations included in that list are below.

Walmart at 5211 Broadway in Quincy

Walmart at 3650 Stardust Dr in Hannibal

Walmart at 1730 E Jackson St. in Macomb

Walmart at 300 No. Park Drive in Keokuk

For the complete and up-to-date list, click here.