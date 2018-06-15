Ft. Madison City Council member resigns - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ft. Madison City Council member resigns

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Travis Seidel Travis Seidel
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Fort Madison Mayor Brad Randolph reported Friday that Ward 3 City Council Member Travis Seidel has resigned from his position on the City Council effective immediately.  

Seidel's resignation comes in the wake of Seidel’s recent guilty plea to a Class C Felony where he was given a three-year deferred judgment at his sentencing.

Seidel, 42, was arrested on Friday, December 1, 2017 at his residence of 501 21st St.

Seidel was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.