Ft. Madison City Council member resigns

Fort Madison Mayor Brad Randolph reported Friday that Ward 3 City Council Member Travis Seidel has resigned from his position on the City Council effective immediately.

Seidel's resignation comes in the wake of Seidel’s recent guilty plea to a Class C Felony where he was given a three-year deferred judgment at his sentencing.

Seidel, 42, was arrested on Friday, December 1, 2017 at his residence of 501 21st St.

Seidel was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.