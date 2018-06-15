Opera brings family-friendly show to John Wood Community College

If you've ever wanted to experience an opera, you can this weekend in Quincy.

The Muddy River Opera Company is presenting Mozart's The Magic Flute at John Wood Community College.

In the performance characters use a magic flute to battle evil.

"It's definitely a great show to bring everyone to, it's meant to be family friendly," said Steven Soebbing, Instructor of Music and Theater at JWCC, "Mozart originally wrote it in the 1700s as common entertainment for the normal person, not meant for any nobility, and so it appeals to young children."

The performance Saturday is at 3 p.m. ind features a full orchestra. For more information, click here. Tickets are $20 at the door.