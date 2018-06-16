Friday Sports Extra - June 15 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - June 15

**Prospect League Baseball**

Hannibal: 0
Quincy: 9
Riley Pittman: 2-5, 4 RBI's
Tyson Banks: HR
Nick Wellman: 1.2 IP, 3 K's
Gems: (9-6) - 4th straight win
Hoots: (4-11) - 3rd straight loss


**High School Baseball**

Iowa Mennonite: 0
Central Lee: 11
Evan Doyle/Aaron Wills: 3 RBI's each

Winfield Mt. Union: 1
Holy Trinity: 12
Zander Schweiss: 3 RBI's


**High School Softball**

Iowa Mennonite: 7
Central Lee: 9
Bella Steffensmeier: 2 RBI's

