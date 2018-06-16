Car goes into Mississippi River near The Dock

View of the scene up close. (Photo by Eric Sprinkle)

View of Good Samaritans trying to help out on the dock.

A vehicle was driven into the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene on Bonansinga Drive, near The Dock a little before 4 p.m..

Since arriving on scene, first responders got a man out of the car and onto a nearby dock.

Crews performed CPR before taking the man away in an ambulance.

Tow trucks have been called out to remove the car from the water.

People near the scene who tried to help out said the man was driving along and never stopped.

That’s when the car went over the curb of the parking lot and into the river.

We'll have more on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.