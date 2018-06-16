More than 100 racers took to the streets for the 14th annual soap box derby today.

In pairs of two, the cars flew down 18th street near Bob Mays park.

The Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club hosted the event. Several racers participated for the first time and said the experience was a lot of fun.

"It's gonna be cool and awesome," stated Calen Koch.

"First time here so I don't know how fun but it's probably going to be a lot of fun," stated Lucas Tabel.

"I feel nervous but excited to win," Brennan Carter.

The event also had a "SuperKids Soapbox Derby" for children with special needs where more than 90 racers took part.

