Junefest at St. Dominic's School - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Junefest at St. Dominic's School

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Big crowds showed up for Junefest Saturday.

People of all ages enjoyed the food, games, and entertainment at St. Dominic's School in Quincy. 

Kids were able to feed the petting zoo and jump around in bounce houses. 

the festival also had bingo and a dunk-tank and even though it was hot there was plenty of shade. 

"It's just a time of festival for the parish and for the community and it's a way that we do some fundraising," said Father Tom Donovan, Pastor at St. Anthony Church.

This year's Junefest also included a big raffle to give away two cars, all the proceeds go to the school.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.