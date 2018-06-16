Junefest at St. Dominic's School

Big crowds showed up for Junefest Saturday.

People of all ages enjoyed the food, games, and entertainment at St. Dominic's School in Quincy.

Kids were able to feed the petting zoo and jump around in bounce houses.

the festival also had bingo and a dunk-tank and even though it was hot there was plenty of shade.

"It's just a time of festival for the parish and for the community and it's a way that we do some fundraising," said Father Tom Donovan, Pastor at St. Anthony Church.

This year's Junefest also included a big raffle to give away two cars, all the proceeds go to the school.