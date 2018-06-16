Saturday's Area Scores - June 16 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores - June 16

By David Sugarman, Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Missouri boys lost Saturday's All-Star game 76-68. The Missouri boys lost Saturday's All-Star game 76-68.

McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic:

Girls:

Missouri: 58
Illinois: 71

Missouri most outstanding player: Carissa Bevans (Clark County) 11 points and 6 rebounds
- Illinois most outstanding player: Molly Penn (QND) 10 points and 12 rebounds 

Boys:

Missouri: 68
Illinois: 76

Missouri most outstanding player: Peyton Plunkett (Palmyra) 16 points and 10 rebounds
Illinois most outstanding player: Ben Amos (QHS) 20 points and 8 rebounds 

High School Baseball: 

Highland: 4
Keokuk: 3 (double header)

Highland: 13
Keokuk: 3

High School Softball: 

Keokuk: 0
East Marshall: 1

Keokuk: 0
Oskaloosa: 10

Prospect League:

Quincy: 11
Springfield: 14
Quincy: 9-7

- Gems with 16 hits

Hannibal: 7
Lafayette: 10 (10 innings)
Hannibal: 4-12

- Dylan Dodd: 2-5, 2 RBI

