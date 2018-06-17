Driver injured in three wheeler crash in northeast Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Driver injured in three wheeler crash in northeast Missouri

Posted:
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a three wheeler crash on a private gravel road in Ralls County on Saturday. 

The crash report said 32-year-old Dustin Hubbard from Center, Missouri was driving southbound, when he lost control and overturned. 

Troopers said it happened five miles northeast of Center. 

Hubbard was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries. 

Troopers said the vehicle had extensive damage and was left at the scene. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.