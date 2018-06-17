Driver injured in three wheeler crash in northeast Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a three wheeler crash on a private gravel road in Ralls County on Saturday.

The crash report said 32-year-old Dustin Hubbard from Center, Missouri was driving southbound, when he lost control and overturned.

Troopers said it happened five miles northeast of Center.

Hubbard was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the vehicle had extensive damage and was left at the scene.