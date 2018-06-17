Local company to take burden felt by Sears closure in Quincy

A month ago, Sears announced it was closing its doors at the Quincy mall location.

But now, a locally owned company in Illinois is trying to pick up the burden left for customers in the area.

On Facebook Saturday, Sears Hometown said it's taking over the burden after the mall store closes.

The post said it is an independent Sears Dealers and it will not abandon Quincy and the surrounding areas.

Expanded delivery services are coming soon.



Workers at the locally owned store in Litchfield, Illinois said they hope to provide the service because the store had been in the Quincy community for 90 years.

There are Hometown stores currently located in Keokuk and Fort Madison.

EDITORS NOTE: Due to a contract with Sears Hometown, when a full-line Sears store leaves a city, no one can put a Sears store in that city again for 18 months.