Police identify name of man rescued from car on the river - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police identify name of man rescued from car on the river

Posted:
View of Good Samaritans trying to help out on the dock. View of Good Samaritans trying to help out on the dock.
Car in the Mississsippi River Car in the Mississsippi River
View of the scene up close. (Photo by Eric Sprinkle) View of the scene up close. (Photo by Eric Sprinkle)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police released more information about the car that was driven into the Mississippi River on Saturday. 

Police said 94-year-old Robert Rooney was the man involved in the crash in the area of Kessler Park. 

A news release said Rooney was rescued and transported to Blessing Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.  

On Saturday, people near the scene said Rooney was driving along and never stopped.

That’s when the car went over the curb of the parking lot and into the river.

Crews performed CPR before taking the man away in an ambulance. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.