Police identify name of man rescued from car on the river

View of the scene up close. (Photo by Eric Sprinkle)

View of Good Samaritans trying to help out on the dock.

Quincy Police released more information about the car that was driven into the Mississippi River on Saturday.

Police said 94-year-old Robert Rooney was the man involved in the crash in the area of Kessler Park.

A news release said Rooney was rescued and transported to Blessing Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

On Saturday, people near the scene said Rooney was driving along and never stopped.

That’s when the car went over the curb of the parking lot and into the river.

Crews performed CPR before taking the man away in an ambulance.