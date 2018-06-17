Residents hit the pools to break the heat

The Tri-States is going through a heatwave right now and residents are just trying to beat the heat. One option may be your local pool. But there's more things you need to do to make sure you're safe outside.

The local pool comes to mind when trying to beat the heat. Wendell Bias Sr., a pool resident, and his four daughters and one son, come to the pool to cool off during hot days.

"They just love to have fun and be in the water," Bias Sr. said.

But there's more to cooling off than just going in the pool. In heat like this, it's important to drink water and not just swim it. Lifeguards at Indian Mounds Pool say people often forget to hydrate when by the water.

"Even when you're in a pool, you're still sweating and you think you're not sweating and you don't drink any water. That's not going to be good for you at all," Lifeguard Justin Hanlin said.

Lifeguards make hydration a priority when it comes to the public and the staff, requiring breaks every hour for water. The park district is also making an effort to keep guests hydrated.

"Drink plenty of fluids you know like today, the park district was nice enough to give kids snow cones for free," Bias said. "It's nice to have them consume something cold and have something flowing through their system."

Lifeguards said to find a spot of shade at the pool, drink at *least* one glass of water per hour, and to take breaks and get out of the pool to make sure you're still sweating and hydrated.

